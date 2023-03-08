Tennessee and Bulgaria commemorate decades-long partnership through Thracian Sentry 2023

From June 12-30, the Tennessee National Guard will join forces with the Bulgarian Armed Forces, the Hellenic Air Force in Greece, and the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard to conduct an international joint readiness exercise, Thracian Sentry 2023, throughout Bulgaria. The exercise allows Tennesseans to improve their readiness alongside their Bulgarian counterparts and to train combat-ready Soldiers and Airmen. It will also commemorate the decades-long partnership between the two nations and highlight their many years of military cooperation.
Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air, stated, “Since 1993, the Tennessee National Guard and Bulgaria have been partners in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. For the past 30 years, Tennessee and Bulgaria have worked together to grow and develop together across a wide variety of military capabilities. This year’s Thracian Sentry 23 exercise will display a level of advanced security cooperation and partnership that will further strengthen the regional stability across Southeast Europe and the Black Sea.”
The exercise will focus on developing and improving skills such as combat medical care, aircraft fire rescue, joint operations, logistics and sustainment, aeromedical evacuation, and weapons training. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force’s new doctrine, Agile Combat Employment, will be practiced in order to redefine how the U.S. Air Force prepares, positions, and projects capabilities across the globe. “ACE shifts operations from centralized physical infrastructures to a network of smaller, dispersed locations that can complicate adversary planning and provide more options for joint force commanders,” stated the U.S. Air Force.
Col. Glass concluded saying, “Tennessee and Bulgaria and ready to employ this new doctrine through teamwork developed over many years of friendship and cooperation. There is nothing we can’t accomplish together.” Thracian Sentry is a historic exercise that pays homage to the Ancient Greeks, who referred to the inhabitants of Southeast Europe as Thrace. Tennessee National Guard is honored to initiate the newest exercise in the series, Thracian Sentry 2023.