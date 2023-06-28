Tennessee Air National Guard makes history with successful MQ-9 flight

It was a historic moment for the Tennessee Air National Guard, as their 118th Wing successfully piloted an MQ-9 remotely piloted vehicle (RPV) from California to Smyrna, Tennessee. This is the first of its kind operation, as no ground crews or support facilities were used during the launch, taxiing, take-off, or landing of the aircraft.
Lieutenant Colonel John Woods spoke of the importance of this mission, which marks a huge step forward for the Air Force’s goal of Agile Combat Employment (ACE): “This technology allows the MQ-9, with proper approvals, to respond to domestic emergencies such as wildfires, hurricanes, etc. This is an incredibly safe and effective platform that saves lives both at home and abroad.”
The MQ-9’s ability to provide real-time, aerial imagery of disaster areas to on-ground first responders is a major asset during crisis response operations, and could potentially save lives and limit damage to property and infrastructure. With the successful flight of the MQ-9 to Tennessee, the 118th Wing have made history and set an example for the possible future of the Air Force.