Tennessee officials have offered their support and prayers in response to Monday's tragic shooting.
"Brenda and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. We are grateful for our brave police and first responders who selflessly responded and are still onsite. Please join us in praying for everyone affected by this tragedy."
Brenda and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. We are grateful for our brave police and first responders who selflessly responded and are still onsite.Please join us in praying for everyone affected by this tragedy.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) March 27, 2023
"I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community."
I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene.As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023
Sen. Bill Hagerty @SenatorHagerty
"Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance."
Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 27, 2023
Sen. Marsha Blackburn @MarshaBlackburn
"Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."
Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 27, 2023