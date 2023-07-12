TDOE unveils new data platform to individualize student learning plans

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has launched its new system for providing personalized support to all Tennessee students: Tennessee Plans for Learning Success and Excellence, or TN PULSE.
TN PULSE is a free, web-based platform for school districts, public charter schools, and state-operated programs (SOPs), and will house student learning plans, including Individual Education Programs (IEPs), 504 plans for students with disabilities, Individual Learning Plans (ILPs) for English learners, and ILP-D plans.
Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education, expressed her excitement for the new platform, saying, "To best meet the needs of all Tennessee students, we are thrilled to provide an accessible and streamlined management system for all the state's student learning plans to ensure each student receives the needed support and resources to be set up for success."
TN PULSE replaces the EasyIEP system, expands functionality and features by including all student learning plans, allows users to track state and federal compliance, and supports TISA funding allocations and spending.
District-approved users have received a link to access the new platform and are invited to participate in trainings throughout the summer to support conversations with students' families with learning plans during the upcoming school year.
Educators from Milan Special School District, Clinton City Schools, and Dyersburg City Schools have supported TN PULSE.
"Ultimately, TN PULSE is a step forward in assisting districts in providing quality individualized plans for the unique learning needs of our students," said Kelly Johnson, Director of Schools Clinton City Schools.
The TDOE is confident that TN PULSE will help Tennessee students reach their full potential.