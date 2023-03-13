The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) announced the establishment of four new Crisis Stabilization Units (CSUs) and Crisis Walk-In Centers. These new locations, set to open later this year and early next year, will expand the state’s already robust crisis services capacity to 12 centers. The four new sites will be located in Murfreesboro (Rutherford County), Clarksville (Montgomery County), Paris (Henry County), and Dyersburg (Dyer County).
These community-based options offer an alternative to emergency departments and hospitalization for individuals in crisis. The CSUs and Walk-In Centers provide 24/7 evaluation and stabilization services, and are an opportunity for pre-arrest diversion for law enforcement instead of taking someone to jail.
To fund the four new locations, Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee General Assembly, and the state’s Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group allocated nearly $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The grantees selected in the competitive funding process were Volunteer Behavioral Health, Centerstone, Carey Counseling Center, and Pathways Behavioral Health.
“What we’ve seen with our existing network of CSUs and Walk-In Centers is a reduction in unnecessary psychiatric hospitalizations, and that’s good for everyone involved," said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. "It keeps the person in their community, treats their mental health crisis, and eliminates the trauma of unnecessary hospitalization, all while delivering critical care at a lower cost."
Anyone needing to access mental health care in a crisis should call or text 988 or chat with 988lifeline.org. To learn more about TDMHSAS Crisis Services, visit our website at TN.gov/behavioral-health/need-help.
Watch a video showing how Tennessee’s Crisis Services system works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEMQ1FbbBe0