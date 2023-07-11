The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual Crime in Tennessee publication, detailing the volume and nature of the crime as reported by the state's law enforcement agencies.
The report is compiled from data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
The report's findings showed that reported incidents of Murder, Rape, and Kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.
119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98% were juveniles; the number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022; and the number of reported Identity Theft victims increased by 25.55% from 2021 to 2022.
"The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee's law enforcement community," said TBI Director David Rausch.
"TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens."