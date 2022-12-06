The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen out of Knoxville on Tuesday.
The TBI says 15-year-old Donovan Smith has known medical condition and is believed to be without his medications.
MORE: Donovan Smith was reported missing today but last seen on November 29th. If you have seen Donovan or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the @Knoxville_PD at 865-215-7165 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/JZAIfbzZDc— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 6, 2022
The TBI says Smith was last seen on November 29, and was reported missing on December 6.
Smith is a Black male who is 5'8" tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7165 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).
