TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Washington County.
At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, special agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Preliminary information indicates that just before 12:30 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a car traveling along State Route 81 in Jonesborough.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until spike strips were deployed to stop the car, which occurred in the 1000 block of State Route 81.
When the vehicle stopped, a passenger got out and ran into a wooded area. A dog also ran from the car and toward a trooper, resulting in the trooper shooting the dog. During the encounter, the passenger who ran into the wooded area reportedly confronted the trooper.
For reasons still under investigation, the trooper fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No troopers were injured during the incident.
Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration.