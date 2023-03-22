TBI assisting Benton County in search for missing teenager

Investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are actively searching for Aaliyah Whitehead, a 14-year-old from Benton County.
She was last seen on Monday, March 13, wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black tennis shoes.
Whitehead stands at 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 140 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.
Her information has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
If you have any information regarding Whitehead’s whereabouts, please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 731-584-4632 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
In the ongoing effort to find Aaliyah Whitehead, who disappeared from Benton County on March 13th, we're sharing this message from her mother, Alisha Laster, who -- like many -- desperately misses her.If you have information about Aaliyah's whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Y5obnS5fV2— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2023