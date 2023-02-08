The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force (MTDRDTF) conducted a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee.
As a result of the investigation, two California residents, Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, CA, and Leslie Heredia of Los Angeles, CA, were arrested on February 4th in Murfreesboro.
The arrests were made in conjunction with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Metro Nashville Police Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad.
Bucio-Arredondo and Heredia were each charged with one count of Possession of Schedule II for Resale and one count of Money Laundering.
They were both booked into the Rutherford County Jail, and approximately 47 kilograms of drugs, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl, were seized.