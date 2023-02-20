Early Sunday morning, a shooting occurred in Greene County involving deputies from the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a residence on Bolton Road in Greeneville when shots were fired from inside the home.
After a lengthy exchange of gunfire, the deputies encountered a man and a woman at the back of the residence. The man, identified as Joshua A. Baker, pointed a gun at the woman and shot her. Deputies returned fire, striking the man and killing him. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No deputies were injured.
At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.
TBI agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to independently determine the series of events that led to the shooting. The results of the investigation will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI will not identify the officers involved in the incident.