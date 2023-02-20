The Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security announced that Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is the first hospital system to join the statewide radio network.
This partnership expands TACN's service to Tennessee hospital systems, providing them with reliable communication and redundant capabilities in areas with inadequate service coverage or in the event of a disaster.
“The statewide TACN system allows everyone responding to a medical emergency or any type of emergency to talk to each other,” said Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “No matter where you are in Tennessee, even when other means of communication fail, TACN will allow seamless communication for our partners.”
VUMC purchased 500 compatible radios that were strategically deployed to their regional hospital facilities and LifeFlight transport, their regional emergency medical services air and ground ambulance system. This system completes approximately 12,000 patient transports every year and requires reliable communication to administer drugs or perform procedures outside of EMS providers' scope of practice.
“With TACN, EMS agencies across Tennessee can communicate directly with emergency departments and physicians over much greater distances,” said TACN Director Jeff Gray. “While transporting patients after a medical emergency or when regional hospitals send patients to Vanderbilt that need a higher level of care, TACN ensures that any communication gaps are closed.”
The partnership between TACN and VUMC is an important step in providing reliable communication for Tennessee's healthcare providers and first responders. With this new system, they can coordinate a statewide response in the event of an emergency, ensuring that everyone is connected and able to provide the best care possible.