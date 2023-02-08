The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) and Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) released key findings and responses from the 2022 Tennessee Educator Survey.
With over 50% of Tennessee's educator population responding, the survey provided invaluable insight and feedback from teachers, administrators, and other certified staff on topics such as academic initiatives, tutoring, career and technical education (CTE), students' non-academic needs, satisfaction, retention, and assessments as teaching tools.
TDOE and TERA collected data to understand educator experiences in order to make informed decisions that benefit Tennessee's students. Results of the survey showed that eight out of ten teachers reported being generally satisfied with teaching in their school, with seven out of ten planning to continue teaching in the same school next year.
It also indicated that eight out of ten teachers believed that the tutoring their students had received was associated with improved academic performance in their classroom.
The survey findings will be used to guide decision-making across K-12 education to ensure that students are able to succeed and educators are able to receive additional resources and supports.
To further encourage participation, schools with high survey response rates were selected to receive grants of up to $5,500 for staff appreciation.