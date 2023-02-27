The third annual "Reach for the Peaks" hiking fundraiser sponsored by Home Federal Bank, McCarty Holsaple McCarty and Target One Marketing Group returns on March 4-19, coinciding with the organization’s founding day and National Girl Scout Week.
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians invites troops, former Girl Scouts, family members and supporters to explore the outdoors and take in the beauty of East Tennessee while raising money to benefit local Girl Scouts and further the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Participants are encouraged to hike 3.12 miles in honor of “Girl Scouts’ birthday,” or March 12, 1912, when the organization was established.
Those interested can register at girlscoutshike.org and connect with others on social media using #ReachforthePeaks.
Learn more about the fundraiser and organization at girlscoutshike.org.