The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has unveiled a new design for their Driving to a Cure license plate in order to support the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program (TBCSP). The program provides uninsured and underinsured women with access to breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.
“Early cancer detection can often mean beating a cancer diagnosis. This specialty license plate adds another component to our intervention efforts to prevent breast cancer deaths in Tennessee.”, said Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, Tennessee Health Commissioner
Drivers who currently have a Driving to a Cure plate can receive the new design when they renew their vehicle registration online at www.tncountyclerk.com. Those seeking to register for the Driving to a Cure specialty plate can do so in person at any Tennessee County Clerk’s office. The fee for the plate is $61.50 annually.
In 2020, the Driving to a Cure plate raised $145,000 in proceeds, providing breast cancer screenings for TBCSP-eligible women. To learn more about TDH services and programs, visit www.tn.gov/health.