Dr. Joey Shaw, UC Foundation Professor of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), is the director of the 73rd annual Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The four-day event, which regularly draws 1,000-plus participants and offers over 120 experts leading 200-plus educational opportunities, will take place April 26-29. Registration for the event will open at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, via the Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage website, which also features event pricing and lodging options.
“The Spring Wildfire Pilgrimage is a nonprofit event in which we invite expert biologists and ecologists from every platform,” said Shaw, who has been part of the Pilgrimage since 1998 and director since 2015.
The program includes expert-guided hikes to learn about wildflowers, trees and shrubs, pollination, ferns, mosses, fungi, lichens, insects, butterflies, spiders, salamanders and snakes, birds, owls, warblers, bats, bears, boars, parasites, animals of the leaf litter, stargazing, nature journaling, wildflower and bird sketching, human uses of the land and wild foods, with options for beginners and those with more advanced knowledge bases.
Shaw suggested attendees—known as “pilgrims”—do their prep work and plan out their own pilgrimages because registration often sells out. He also noted that 20 UTC faculty and current or former students are participating as educational program leaders. The Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage series began in 1951 as a collaboration between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the city of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and UT Knoxville. Shaw first got involved as a graduate student at UT Knoxville, and has been running the event since 2017.
“I grew up in it,” he said. “My mentors at UTK (Ken McFarland, Gene Wofford and Pat Cox) asked me to help. Eventually they all retired, and I’ve been running the event since 2017.”
