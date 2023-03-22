Tennessee’s turkey hunters will find several changes in store for the 2023 spring season, announced by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission this year.
The spring turkey season will now open Saturday, April 15, two weeks later than in previous years, and the bag limit has been reduced from three birds to two birds, with only one bird being a juvenile or jake. In addition, fanning or reaping turkeys are now prohibited on all Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).
Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator, is optimistic about the season. “I expect it to be a good season because we had really high recruitment in 2021 which means there should be a lot of 2-year-old birds in the woods,” he said. “For those people not having the opportunity to hunt in recent years, this could be a good year to get back in the woods.”
The Young Sportsman Hunt is April 8-9, statewide. “Tag Before You Drag” is also in effect, meaning hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters can use the TWRA on the Go app to E-tag and report their harvest in the field, with or without cell phone service. Alternatively, temporary transportation tags can be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.
A combination hunting and fishing license, plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required. Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows. Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.
More information on the 2023 spring turkey season can be found in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, which is online at www.tnwildlife.org and available at TWRA offices and license agents.