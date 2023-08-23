Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo

A spotless giraffe was born at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, this summer, and the zoo says experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe in the world.
The spots on giraffes are used as a form of camouflage in their natural habitat of northern Kenya.
The giraffe is classified as reticulated, according to their website. Reticulated refers to the giraffe’s pattern of brown spots, which are broken up by lighter colored fur.
The zoo announced a naming contest for the new edition on its Facebook page, with options that all come from Swahili, the language spoken in the region the giraffes come from.
The four options include Kipekee, Firali, Shakiri, and Jamella.
Voting is open until Sept. 4.
The Brights Zoo suggests visiting Save Giraffes Now if you would like to get involved in helping giraffe in the wild.