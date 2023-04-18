Special programs offered for American Sign Language Day at Cades Cove

On Saturday, April 15th, Great Smoky Mountains National Park celebrated National American Sign Language Day with a range of immersive activities and stations offered throughout Cades Cove.
Certified ASL interpreters and students from the University of Tennessee, Maryville College, Knoxville Center for the Deaf, and Maryville High School helped visitors explore the park and learn related signs. The day’s activities included guided walks, historic demonstrations, and activities based on a new Junior Ranger Activity Guide.
Visitors were encouraged to collect as many stamps as possible and could earn their Junior Ranger badges by completing the book and taking part in the day's events. Cades Cove Ranger Jeanine Ferrence was joined by Maryville High School ASL teacher Michelle Norman and Cades Cove volunteer Judy Matuszewksi to plan and coordinate the event.
The park’s celebration of National American Sign Language Day highlighted an alternative way to experience an inclusive and accessible day exploring the Smokies.