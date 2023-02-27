Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that South Korean electrolyte manufacturer Dongwha Electrolyte USA Inc. will be establishing its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Clarksville, Montgomery County. The company will invest more than $70 million and create 68 new jobs in the area.
Located on Guthrie Highway, Dongwha Electrolyte’s Clarksville operations will better position the company to serve electric vehicle lithium battery producers across the Southeast while also supporting its growing customer demand for electrolytes and other electronic materials.
“Tennessee continues to lead the automotive industry, thanks to our unmatched business climate and skilled workforce. I thank this company for choosing Tennessee as its first U.S. location and creating high-quality jobs for Tennesseans across Montgomery County.,” Governor Lee said.
Dongwha Electrolyte’s investment and decision to locate in Clarksville will further strengthen Tennessee’s position as a leader in the electric vehicle industry. Since 2017, companies have pledged to create more than 12,000 new jobs and invested approximately $16 billion in the state through EV-related projects.
TNECD Commissioner McWhorter echoed Governor Lee’s sentiments, saying “We are proud to welcome Dongwha Electrolyte to Tennessee. Companies always have a choice in where they choose to invest and do business, and today’s announcement highlights another significant global brand that has chosen to place its trust in our state and exceptional business climate, which will further amplify Dongwha Electrolyte’s success in the electric vehicle industry.”
Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,800 job commitments and $4.4 billion in capital investment. Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley, Tennessee Senator Bill Powers and Representative Curtis Johnson have all expressed excitement for the new investment and the economic growth it will bring to the area.