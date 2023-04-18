On Friday, April 14, 2023, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and members of the TLGBQ community gathered to announce an investment in transitional housing for some of Shelby County’s most vulnerable community members.
The county government has invested $194,000 in transitional housing at My Sistah’s House, a Memphis group which seeks to bridge the gap in services for trans and queer people of color.
My Sistah’s House has provided emergency housing, advocacy, and resource assistance to the transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer communities since 2016, with a focus on trans women of color. The organization is currently building and renovating homes with a mission to help trans women move from shelters to home ownership.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris expressed the importance of the investment, saying, “Transitional housing is a proven way to give people a path to independence. We are providing stable, safe housing to the community’s most vulnerable because all Shelby County residents deserve a chance to feel secure, happy, and valued. Unfortunately, our trans community faces disproportionate hardships every day and are now being legislated against for simply being who they are. These kinds of investments in transitional housing can reduce homelessness, increase public safety, and create a brighter future for all of us.”
Shelby County Government’s investment in My Sistah’s House is a crucial step in their plans to help in providing security and stability to the trans community.
“Black trans people are some of our community’s most vulnerable. Now, with state laws targeting this community and their very existence, the need to support the trans community is even greater. The way we treat our community’s most vulnerable is a reflection of all of us. My Sistah’s House is doing compassionate and critical work and I’m grateful for the Harris Administration’s investment in this work.”, added Jerri Green, Senior Policy Advisor for Mayor Lee Harris
This investment is anticipated to help to reduce homelessness and increase public safety for Shelby County.