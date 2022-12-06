Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, which includes a stop at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena.
The tour is in support of her forthcoming album, Queen of Me, expected on February 3, 2023.
Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, and enjoyed a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.
The second leg of her tour kicks off on Thursday, October 12th in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center with stops across in Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Buffalo, NY, Edmonton, AB and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at LiveNation.com.
Twain will also receive the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night. As the top-selling female country pop artist of all time, Twain is being honored for her record-breaking career which has spanned over four decades. With such enormous hits like "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!," Twain has expertly bridged the gap between country and pop music, leaving an everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture.
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.
Second leg tour stops include:
- 10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- 10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- 10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
- 10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- 10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- 10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- 10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
- 10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- 10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
- 10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- 10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- 11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
- 11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- 11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
- 11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
- 11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre
- 11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- 11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- 11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
The first tour leg includes:
- 4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^
- 4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^
- 5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^
- 5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^
- 5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^
- 5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^
- 5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^
- 5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^
- 5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^
- 5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^
- 5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #
- 5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #
- 5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #
- 5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #
- 5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #
- 5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #
- 5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #
- 5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
- 5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #
- 6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +
- 6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
- 6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>
- 6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
- 6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~
- 6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~
- 6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~
- 6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~
- 6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~
- 6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^
- 6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^
- 6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^
- 6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^
- 6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &
- 6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &
- 6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &
- 7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
- 7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &
- 7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *
- 7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
- 7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +
- 7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +
- 7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +
- 7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +
- 7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =
- 7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =
- 7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =
- 7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =
- 9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
- 9/16 London, UK The O2
- 9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena
- 9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
- 9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena
- 9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
Support Key
- ^ Lindsay Ell
- # Hailey Whitters
- + Breland
- > Kelsea Ballerini
- ~ Robyn Ottolini
- & Priscilla Block
- = Mickey Guyton