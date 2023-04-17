Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as four fellow GOP House members from Tennessee, are backing Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, the Trump campaign announced Monday, saying the six lawmakers are part of Trump's Tennessee federal leadership team.
Also members of the Tennessee leadership group — and endorsing the former president — are U.S. Reps. Chuck Fleischmann of Ooltewah, Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport, John Rose of Cookeville and Mark Green of Portland.
Not on the list of Tennessee endorsers were U.S. Reps. Tim Burchett of Knoxville, Scott DesJarlais of Sherwood, Andy Ogles of Culleoka and David Kustoff of Memphis.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.