Beginning Tuesday, February 28, through Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 1:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm ET, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing lanes on I-24 West near mile marker 137 in Marion County as part of a rockfall mitigation project.
The contract crews will be performing tree clearing from the rock bluffs during this time, leading to delays and the need for drivers to find alternate routes. If inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances arise, the work will be rescheduled.
Motorists can stay updated on construction activity and traffic conditions in the area through TNSmartWay.com/Traffic and @TN511. Drivers are reminded to use these tools wisely and plan ahead before leaving for their destination, and never text, tweet, or talk on the phone while behind the wheel.