Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access multi-lane divided highways.
The bill would allow riders to travel up to 10 mph faster than the flow of traffic and would be limited to highways with a speed limit of 50 mph or higher, while traffic is moving 25 mph or slower. Faison believes this would increase rider safety by allowing them to avoid getting rear-ended during heavy traffic and also protect them from the risks of inclement weather, such as overheating in traffic jams.
Several states have already legalized lane splitting or filtering, while it is banned under state law in Tennessee.
The Senate version of Faison's bill has been referred to the Transportation and Safety Committee.