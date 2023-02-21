Tennessee Congressman Scott DesJarlais (R-TN-04) officially introduced the Presidential Candidate Cognitive Requirements Act, which would amend the Constitution to require that any presidential and vice-presidential candidate prove cognitive competency in order to be on the ballot.
DesJarlais, a former family medicine doctor and member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, believes this to be a completely nonpartisan issue and has expressed in an interview with the Washington Examiner that “all Americans deserve leaders that are mentally competent.”
He is currently working with the caucus to write the companion legislation outlining the tests that need to be passed to be deemed cognitively competent, as well as setting up a nonpartisan committee of doctors to administer the test to avoid political targeting.