More than half of US states have cracked down on TikTok access from government devices

More than half of all US states have partially or fully banned TikTok from government devices, according to a CNN analysis.

Tennessee state senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) is proposing a bill, SB0834, that would bar Tennessee colleges and universities from accessing TikTok on their campus networks.

The proposed law seeks to prohibit any video platform owned by a company headquartered outside of the United States from being accessed on campus networks.

The bill will be discussed at a senate committee meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 22.

You can read the full bill, and stay up-to-date with it's progress here on the Capitol's website: https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/default.aspx?BillNumber=SB0834&amp;GA=113

