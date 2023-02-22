Tennessee state senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) is proposing a bill, SB0834, that would bar Tennessee colleges and universities from accessing TikTok on their campus networks.
The proposed law seeks to prohibit any video platform owned by a company headquartered outside of the United States from being accessed on campus networks.
The bill will be discussed at a senate committee meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 22.
You can read the full bill, and stay up-to-date with it's progress here on the Capitol's website: https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/default.aspx?BillNumber=SB0834&GA=113