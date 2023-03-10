A state lawmaker has proposed a bill that would require investigators in Tennessee to submit sexual assault evidence for DNA testing within 30 days of its collection.
The motivation for this legislation is the current controversy regarding the backlog of rape kit testing and limited resources in the state.
The proposed bill additionally mandates that, within 45 days of its enactment, district attorneys in Tennessee must develop a plan to address any backlog of sexual assault evidence that has been on hold for at least 30 days.
In a statement to Local 3, a TBI representative said," We're thankful we've had the opportunity to have conversations with Governor Lee, his administration, and lawmakers across the state about the Bureau's staffing and resource challenges. The Governor and General Assembly provided critical support to the TBI in this year's budget to begin addressing those challenges. While it would be premature to discuss specific legislation at this time, the discussions we've had about long-term solutions have us optimistic for a fix that better positions the Bureau for its future."