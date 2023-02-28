The United States Postal Service is searching for 600+ new employees to join their team in local Middle Tennessee and Nashville communities. As part of their 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is committed to investing in their new employees with comprehensive training and continual support.
The job fairs will be held on March 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with human resources personnel available to answer any benefit, qualification, and application questions. The starting pay for Rural Carrier Associates (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $19.94 per hour, and the starting pay for City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $19.33 per hour.
Applications must be completed online at www.usps.com/careers and applicants must be 18 years of age or older, able to pass a criminal background investigation, and be available to work weekends and holidays. For full details of duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits, please refer to the job postings which are updated frequently.
A full list of locations and more information can be found on their website at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/local-releases/tn/2023/0228-postal-service-seeking-600-hires-at-nashville-middle-tn-regional-job-fairs.htm.