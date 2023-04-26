On Saturday, May 13th, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will be conducting the 31st annual national Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive in Tennessee and across the nation.
The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is the largest single-day food drive in the country, and provides an easy way for residents to provide food to those in need in the community.
Residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox prior to regular mail delivery on that day. Letter carriers will take care of the rest.
The food drive is part of a larger effort to fight hunger in Tennessee and the country. It is estimated that one in five households needing help with food is home to a military veteran. It is not uncommon for households to go through challenging times, such as when members of the household have lost job, face medical conditions, or are faced with the responsibility of caring for grandchildren.
Post offices in Tennessee and across the country will be collecting food items to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers will sort through the items and distribute them to families in need.
Join in on May 13th by placing a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox.