The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is continuing its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Burns, involving officers from the Dickson Police Department. The man who died in the incident has been identified as 38-year-old Wesley Darwin Walls.
At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents are working to independently determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Monarchos Bend, where two officers had responded to a report of a suicidal man. During the interaction, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, after which at least one of the officers fired her weapon, striking the man, who later died at a Dickson hospital. Neither officer was hurt in the incident.