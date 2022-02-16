The Chattanooga Police Department is alerting people about a recent increase of overdose deaths in the city with the primary cause being fentanyl.
Terry Toppings, the Chattanooga Police Department narcotics investigator said, "We did really well in January this year 2022 -much less overdose deaths reported than 2021-but then February hit, and it just exploded."
This month is only half way in, and has already seen 13 deaths, which is almost four times as many as all of January.
The Chattanooga Police Department said fentanyl started showing up in toxicology reports four years ago, but in 2021 became the leading cause of death for overdoses.
Chattanooga mother Lisa Jarvis knows the pain of this loss all too well, after her son Logan died seven months ago to a fentanyl overdose.
"They had to repeat themselves a couple times because it wasn't registering." she said. "It was a nightmare."
A.J. Morrow is another person who experienced overdosing (on fentanyl and cocaine), but survived.
"I woke up next to a black bag at the hospital with the doctor asking me, 'I don't know how you are here right now.' I might have flat-lined multiple times, and I wasn't waking up and Lord behold, I woke up," he said.
Luckily for him, by a miracle perhaps, he woke up. He spent more time struggling with addiction, before seeking treatment and recovering. Now he helps others at Harmony Oaks Recovery Center as the Director of Community Outreach.
Officer Topping said fentanyl overdose deaths have increased, not only here but nationwide. However, he said this city is outpacing most of the nation in those deaths.
"It's been about 30 percent nationally, we are running about 45 percent increase year to year," said Topping.
He said Mexican drug cartels, an open border policy, along with supply and demand are to blame. The drugs that are being bought are quicker and cheaper to get sometimes because they might be laced. He said the influx of these illegal drugs from Mexico make their ways to bigger cities such as Detroit, Birmingham, and Atlanta. Then people bring them to the scenic city.
He said because Mexico drug cartels have ruled out China's purer forms of fentanyl, they have started to make their own batches which can be more dangerous than the pharmaceutical kind of fentanyl.
"The products that are being tested trial are on the United States victims that is causing the rash of increase deaths," said Topping.
To reduce those deaths, officers have used the lifesaving treatment Narcan, and also want people to know it's available for free.
However, that isn't all it will take to stop the epidemic. Police have been cracking down on drug dealers, spreading awareness, and getting drug users into recovery.
"Before they meet that fatal dose," said Topping.
Morrow stressed the importance of getting people the proper help as a prevention measure, and leading them towards resources such as a recovery center.
"As our community grows, we need to be vocal and not stigmatize this disease," said Morrow.
"There is a lot of support for people," said Jarvis.
Here are some recovery centers you can go to in Chattanooga:
Chattanooga Recovery Center
13 W Kent St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 226-5331
Scholze Adolescent Center
911 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 756-7644
Cadas Rehab
207 Spears Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 756-7644
Harmony Oaks Recovery Center
7609 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 708-4961
Or you can call the Hamilton County Coalition at 423-305-1149.