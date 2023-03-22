Plastics manufacturer and Perry County’s top employer to invest more than $10M

NYX Linden LLC, a plastics manufacturer and Perry County’s top employer, will expand its manufacturing operations in Linden, Tennessee. The expansion, which is backed by an investment of more than $10 million, will create nearly 140 new jobs.
NYX Linden, a subsidiary of Michigan-based NYX, Inc., designs and manufactures automotive parts and components, including door panels, center consoles, and grab handles. The company first established a presence in Tennessee in 2012 and will add 16,000 square feet to its molding bay and a 24,000-square-foot shipping warehouse as part of the expansion project.
TNECD has supported close to 50 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region since 2019, resulting in over 7,200 job commitments and $5.4 billion in capital investment.
Todd McCaig, plant manager at NYX Linden, said, “On behalf of NYX Incorporated, I would like to thank Governor Lee and the State of Tennessee for supporting NYX with this opportunity for growth. We have a dedicated workforce here at the NYX Linden plant, and this opportunity for expansion will not only create more jobs for Perry County and the surrounding areas but will also create advancement opportunities for our current employees. We are excited for this opportunity.”