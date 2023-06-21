On June 15, 2023, U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer sentenced Roger Glenn Boland, 68, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to 600 months (50 years) of imprisonment for production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The hearing was held in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.
The plea agreement stated that Boland’s granddaughter – who has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal, and is wheelchair bound – was in imminent danger of sexual abuse, prompting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes against Children Unit (KPD-ICAC) to execute a search warrant.
After examining Boland’s cellphone, authorities found CSAM authored and distributed by Boland and his daughter Felina Shockley. Shockley has since pled guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.
Following Boland’s incarceration, he will undergo lifetime supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender. U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee and HSI Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud commended KPD-ICAC for their collaboration with the investigation.