Last week, a one-of-a-kind pet native to Australia was reported missing in Sparta, Tennessee.
The missing pet is a 9-month-old kangaroo named Beau, who disappeared from a residence on Blue Springs Road on March 30.
The kangaroo owner reached out to the public for assistance by sharing a flyer on Facebook and clarifying the post's authenticity.
Watson stated that Beau is accustomed to being around people but may escape if approached by someone unfamiliar.
If anyone locates the baby kangaroo, they are requested to contact Watson at 931-254-3528.
As per the regulations set by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, owning a kangaroo is not a permit-requiring matter, as they fall under Class III exotic animals.
In the United States, owning a kangaroo as a pet is legal in many states, but regulations may vary depending on the region.
Kangaroos are classified as exotic animals, and in some states, they require a permit to own. However, some states prohibit owning kangaroos altogether.
In addition to permits, owning a kangaroo requires extensive knowledge and preparation, as they are not domesticated animals and have specific care requirements.