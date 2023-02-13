In a joint undercover operation, dubbed "Operation Snowstorm," the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research in Crockett County over a three-month period from July to September 2022.
On February 6th, the Crockett County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging eight individuals in connection to the investigation.
Officers from 13 agencies worked together to bring the individuals into custody. Eight individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Crockett County Jail on bond ranging from $25,000 to $50,000.
Additionally, the Crockett County Sheriff's Office made 13 arrests during a saturation operation, with charges ranging from failure to appear to narcotics and firearms counts.