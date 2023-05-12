Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law HB 814, allowing food trucks to acquire a single “gold standard” state fire permit.
Many cities require a local fire inspection, proving to be a significant investment of time for truck operators, limiting where they can do business.
The Institute for Justice (IJ), a national nonprofit law firm that supports entrepreneurs, worked closely with a coalition of food trucks to encourage legislators to pass the bill.
“Food trucks are important vehicles for economic opportunity, but for too long have been bogged down by redundant, burdensome local regulations in Tennessee,” said Meagan Forbes, IJ Director of Legislation and Legislative Counsel.
The state permit would require an annual fire marshal inspection that meets heightened fire safety standards. The permit would then satisfy fire inspection requirements for local licensing and permitting.
Jami Daniels Joe, owner of the Tennessee Cobbler Company, said: “It is exciting to see the state enact meaningful reform to streamline regulations for food trucks at the state level. This new law will alleviate some of the financial and logistical burdens that have been making it difficult for us to operate across the state. It will help food trucks better serve our customers and grow our businesses.”