Effective July 1, 2023, Tennessee is implementing an additional 6% sales tax that applies to the sales price of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids when sold at retail in Tennessee.
This tax applies additionally to the standard 7% state sales tax rate and the applicable local option sales tax rate but does not apply to hemp-derived fiber, grain, or topical products.
The tax is reported in the same manner as sales tax and is due monthly.
Taxpayers must file a return with the Department and remit payment on or before the 20th day of each month.
For more information, you can visit www.tn.gov/revenue. Click on Revenue Help to search for answers or to submit an information request to one of their agents. Additional information is available in the Department’s Sales and Use Tax Manual.