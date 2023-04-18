New study from St. Jude Children's, MIT, Harvard shows a promising potential cure to sickle cell disease

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have made a major breakthrough in treating sickle cell disease (SCD). Using a precise genome editing approach, called prime editing, the research team successfully corrected the mutation that causes the disease in patient cells.
The study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, shows how prime editing can change mutated hemoglobin genes back to their normal form in SCD patient cells
After transplantation into mice, the prime-edited cells showed normal hemoglobin production in 45% of circulating red blood cells, even up to 17 weeks later.
The prime editing system used in the study is a “third-generation” programmable gene editing technology and is considered to be a promising approach because, in theory, it can directly correct disease mutations to specific healthy DNA sequences of choice.
Mitchell Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology chair and co-author of the study said, “We have identified what might be the next wave of therapies for genetic anemias. We took the newest cutting-edge genetic engineering technology and showed that we could make meaningful gene edits for future therapies.”
The study's researchers are optimistic that prime editing will one day be used to treat a wide range of genetic disorders, though further research and development is needed to make this a reality. Safety is also a concern for all genomic editing technologies.
Even with these challenges, the scientists are optimistic about the future of prime editing. Co-corresponding author Jonathan Yen, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology said, “Because of its unique versatility, prime editing has the potential to cure many more genetic diseases. It will be a challenge to get to the clinic. It will require extensive manufacturing development, process optimization and safety assessment. But the proof of concept is there. Our work now opens the door to developing cures for many hematological diseases.”
With further research and development, the research team is hopeful that prime editing will one day be used to treat a wide range of genetic disorders.