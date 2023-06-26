A new report from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) is taking a look at the current capital punishment system in Tennessee, and its connection to extrajudicial lynchings in the 19th and 20th centuries.
This report, ‘Doomed to Repeat: The Legacy of Race in Tennessee’s Contemporary Death Penalty’ has shown similarity between the extrajudicial lynchings that have been used against Black Tennesseans throughout and the current death penalty system in the state.
It found that historically there have been far more offenses which Black people could receive the death penalty in Tennessee compared to White people. This trend has continued into the last few decades, with prosecutors being 1.5 times more likely to seek the death penalty in cases involving White victims. The report further argued there is evidence of a ‘race of victim effect’, with White individuals being more likely to receive the death penalty than those convicted of harming Black people.
The report also found Shelby County is a major contributor to the rate of death sentencing in Tennessee, despite only having 13% of the state's population. It estimates two thirds of death sentences in the state that have been granted since 1972 have resulted in a reversal, commutation, or exoneration. Additionally, issues of racial segregation and Black voter disenfranchisement are still present in Tennessee today. Homicides involving White victims are more likely to be solved than those involving Black victims.
It makes the argument that states cannot erase the history of capital punishment and how it is influenced by the legacies of racial injustice, and that by examining these features of Tennessee’s justice system, meaningful understanding can be reached in order to stop the mistakes of the past from being repeated.
To learn more, read DPIC’s full report Doomed to Repeat: The Legacy of Race in Tennessee’s Contemporary Death Penalty, here: https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/facts-and-research/dpic-reports/dpic-special-reports/how-racial-history-informs-tennessees-death-penalty