Tennessee will see three new laws go into effect this weekend, July 1, which aim to crack down on drunk driving and boating.
“Dillard’s Law” and “The Silas Gable Flatt Law” are named after drunk drivers’ victims and are aimed at helping families of those killed or seriously injured in drunk driving accidents.
“Dillard’s Law” was named after Brittany and Dustin Dillard, the Cleveland couple killed in a Christmas Day accident that injured their three children. “The Silas Gable Flatt Law” was named in honor of an unborn child just hours from birth but died due to a car crash.
“Dillard’s Law” enables the surviving parent or guardian of a child whose parent died from vehicular homicide to convert a child maintenance restitution order into a civil judgment at any time. “The Silas Gable Flatt Law” would charge an individual with a Class A misdemeanor for knowingly giving access to a motor vehicle to someone they know is under the influence of an intoxicant or has had their driver’s license suspended or revoked.
Additionally, boating under the influence (BUI) will now face the same penalties as driving under the influence (DUI). SB0720/HB0458 authorizes courts to use the same sentencing alternatives for BUI cases as DUI cases and allows law enforcement to obtain search warrants to perform blood or breath tests.
Those found guilty face at least 7 days in jail for a first offense with .20% or more blood alcohol concentration, no less than 48 hours, and up to 29 days for other offenses.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is participating in a three-day operation it calls “Operation Dry Water” from June 30 - July 4 to inform the public of the new law and enforce the new laws on the water.
Lt. Col. Matt Majors stated that there would be no warnings given— those found guilty will be sent to jail.