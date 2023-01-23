A new bill proposed by East Tennessee Representative Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) would add pumpkin pie to the list of official state symbols of Tennessee. The bill, introduced into legislation this month, cites the dessert as an "iconic American delicacy" and "a true American classic," citing its historical significance in the state as well as the country.
If passed, it would join the ranks along other iconic flowers, birds, trees, and wild animals that represent Tennessee as official state symbols.
The bill is currently being considered by the House State Government Subcommittee.