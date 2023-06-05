A new area code, 729, will join the existing 423 area code serving a portion of Eastern Tennessee.
The 423 area code is expected to run out of new numbers in the third quarter of 2025.
Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers or requests for additional lines may be assigned the new 729 area code once it is activated.
Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing – the area code plus the seven-digit phone number – to make all calls.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) governs phone numbers throughout the United States.
NANPA forecasted a need for 423 area code relief in November of 2022.