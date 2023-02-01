Multi-Platinum Country Music Star Chris Janson is teaming up with Nobody Trashes Tennessee, the State of Tennessee's official litter prevention campaign managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), to help keep Tennessee beautiful for future generations. Since moving to Tennessee in 2004, Janson has been inspired by its natural beauty and wants to ensure that its resources are preserved for future generations.
Janson will use his platform to help educate Tennesseans about the health and safety impacts of litter on our roads and waterways through public service announcements, outdoor advertising, and social media channels. He will also advocate for citizens to take personal responsibility for the litter in their communities, such as picking up litter when they see it and taking a litter bag with them when they go outdoors.
In addition to his partnership with Nobody Trashes Tennessee, Janson has also been working with Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's as a brand ambassador and has helped raise nearly $1 million for nonprofit organizations Tennessee Riverkeeper, Harpeth Conservancy, and Hunters for the Hungry.
Tennesseans can learn more about the state’s litter reduction and education efforts and how to get involved in their community on NobodyTrashesTennessee.com. They can also find a cleanup event near them by visiting the NTT event calendar, participate in the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway program, and report littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).