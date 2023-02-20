Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Two States

A multi-agency investigation spanning two states has resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of drugs and guns. The initiative, dubbed the 313 Initiative, was launched in December in response to increasing numbers of violent crimes and overdose deaths in Knox County, Tennessee and surrounding areas.
The investigation identified Rashawn Jones, also known as “Dice”, as one of the suppliers. Last week, the Knoxville Police Department was contacted by the Detroit Police Department regarding the possible location of Jones, who was being investigated there in connection to a felony assault. On February 9th, a collaborative effort between Detroit detectives, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, and TBI agents resulted in Jones being located and arrested on a Violation of Probation warrant out of Knox County. He is facing additional gun charges in Detroit related to his arrest.
Authorities also began doing drug interdiction in the Merchant’s Drive area, which led to a vehicle stop and subsequent search warrant being executed at a residence on Central Avenue Pike in Knoxville. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, TBI agents, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and guns.
The following individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Knox County Jail: Ronald Payne-Myles (DOB: 3/9/88), Detroit, MI; Noah Cain Coarsey (DOB: 12/27/00), Knoxville; Kyle Louis Brinson (DOB: 2/7/84), Rochester, NY; Johnny Keith Kramer (DOB: 10/3/84), Knoxville; Amia Terry Packer (DOB: 8/30/02), Detroit, MI; and Caitlin Rowell (DOB: 4/3/95), Detroit, MI.
The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas. Click here to read more about the 313 Initiative.