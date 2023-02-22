New meta-analysis released by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy has found that prison education and workforce programs have a positive impact on recidivism rates, earnings, and employment opportunities for participants. The analysis, conducted by Middle Tennessee State University professors Steven Sprick Schuster and Ben Stickle, is the largest of its kind to date.
The study reviewed 750 research papers published between 1980 and 2022 related to prison educational programs in the United States. It found that participating in a prison education program decreases the likelihood of recidivism by 14.8%, increases the likelihood of employment by 6.9%, and increases quarterly wages for employed ex-offenders by $131.
The meta-analysis also found that college education programs provide the best benefit for participants, while work training provides the best return on investment from a taxpayer’s perspective. The ROI for each program was positive, not including the indirect benefits of lowering recidivism rates, such as fewer victims of criminal behavior and other indirect costs of crime.
“Giving former offenders a better chance of success upon reentry into society should be a priority,” said Sprick Schuster. “Unfortunately, very few inmates have the opportunity to take advantage of these programs.”
The complete analysis will be published in an academic journal later this year. In the meantime, the summary of the meta-analysis’ findings can be found at www.mackinac.org/s2023-01.