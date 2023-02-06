More than 200 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 730th Composite Supply Company deployed on Monday, February 6, for a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. The unit, based in Memphis and trained in various logistics and supply specialties, will be providing sustainment to combat units with water, fuel, food, and supplies.
During the early morning, the Soldiers loaded busses for the Memphis International Airport and flew to Fort Hood, Texas, to complete final pre-deployment training before traveling to Kuwait.
Capt. Ciarra Rench, commander of the 730th Composite Supply Company, noted the unit's readiness and professionalism. "Our Soldiers are ready to provide sustainment throughout the Middle East," Rench said. "We are well trained, prepared for the mission ahead, and ready to ensure success."
For the past year, the 730th has been preparing for this deployment by training at their Memphis Armory and at National Guard training sites throughout Tennessee.