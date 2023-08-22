As the special session continues at the capitol in Nashville, a local activist group, "Moms Demand Action," held a press conference sounding the alarm for gun reform. Several people, including doctors and survivors of gun violence, spoke during the conference asking for change and saying kids should be allowed to be kids and feel safe in school.
"Unless our legislature acts meaningfully, the question won't be will this ever happen again, but will be when will this happen again," said Dr. Chetan Mukundan, a pediatrician at Heritage Medical Associates.
Dr. Mukundan said many of his patients attend the Covenant School in Nashville. The morning of the mass shooting, he saw a Covenant student as a patient before she headed to the school.
When he heard about the shooting, he worried that she had been murdered and wondered if any of his other patients had lost their lives.
"I did find out that Essie was not a victim, but learned that one of my other patients was. A sweet child that I had literally shared a joke with the day before had just tragically died. An hour later, when the names were released on the news, I learned that another sweet patient of mine had been killed."
He said he periodically checks in with the Covenant parents to make sure, and they ask him if their kids are going to be okay.
"Parents look to me for guidance, but it breaks my heart to not have definite answers to the questions," he explained.
People lined the walls of a small room holding signs during the press conference reading, "One kid is greater than all the guns."
"When Tennesseans are having dinner delivered to their doorsteps and shopping online because of legitimate fears of being on-site for the next mass shooting, We Have To Try," said one woman.
Advocate Dr. Joseph Fusco says it's time for action, and it starts with research and gun reform, "Our children are counting on us to protect them; let's put their safety above all else."