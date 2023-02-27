On February 21st, a routine traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Hickman County led to the rescue of a missing 17-year-old girl and the arrest of two suspects. Chadwick Corley, 19, and Zoe Whitlock, 16, both of Memphis and Ellisville, Mississippi, respectively, have been charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.
Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, working alongside the THP, determined the teen was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville and the adults had been trafficking her in commercial sex acts. The teen was taken to a Nashville facility for care.
The two adults were booked into the Hickman County Jail and bond has been set at $120,000 each.
A missing teen has been recovered and two suspects arrested in Hickman County after a traffic stop by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on February 21st. Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit worked alongside the THP to investigate the case and charge the two suspects with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts. The teen is now receiving care and services in a Nashville facility.