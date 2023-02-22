For the 22nd year in a row, Clarksville will be the host of the annual Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants. Over 70 delegates from all over the state will be visiting Clarksville on March 9 - 11, 2023 to attend the event at Austin Peay State University.
“Clarksville and Miss Tennessee have teamed together for over 20 years,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue hosting the pageant and introducing these ladies and their families to Clarksville.”
Tickets for both the preliminary and final shows must be purchased in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/tn--clarksville/miss-tennessee/.